Biscuits “not thinking of baseball” in wake of Bivens tragedy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WFLA) – The Rays Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits, held a press conference on Thursday following Tuesday’s tragic event involving pitcher, Blake Bivens.

Bivens’ wife, son and mother-in-law were all killed on Tuesday in Virginia while Bivens was on the road in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Biscuits manager, Morgan Ensberg, made it very clear that not a single person is thinking of baseball at this point in time. He added, the organization is not sure how to move forward, but is doing everything in its power to comfort Bivens.

