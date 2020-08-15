Bichette, Blue Jays hit 6 more HRs in Buffalo, bop Rays 12-4

Tampa Bay Rays’ Austin Medows is safe at home on a ball hit by Brandon Lowe during the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit two of Toronto’s six home runs, Bo Bichette connected for the fourth straight game and the Blue Jays kept knocking balls out of their new Buffalo park, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 12-4.

Along with their seven homers in a 14-11 loss to Miami on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field, Toronto became the fourth team in major league history to hit at least six homers in back-to-back games.

Randal Grichuk, Rowdy Tellez and Cavan Biggio also homered as the Blue Jays stopped Tampa Bay’s six-game winning streak.