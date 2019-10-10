BEST TWEETS: Rays trailing Astros 4-1 in do-or-die Game 5

Willy Adames #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 08, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Everything is on the line for the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night as they take on the Houston Astros in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

The series is currently all tied up at 2-2. The Astros won the first two games at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Rays then bounced back to win Game 3 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Tampa Bay then took Game 4 as well, forcing a Game 5.

The Rays and fans are anxious but excited for Thursday night as Tampa Bay heads back to Houston for the do-or-die final game of the series. Whoever wins Thursday night will advance to the American League Championship Series and face the New York Yankees.

Sogard with the first score for the Rays! 4-1 pic.twitter.com/mtcddYkiUd — Avery Cotton (@WFLAAvery) October 10, 2019

Glasnow, your teammates have you …



1-4 in the top of the second inning — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 10, 2019

And now, 4-0. Incredible start for the Astros. pic.twitter.com/6ckv8DveKn — Avery Cotton (@WFLAAvery) October 10, 2019

Yeesh. Make that 3-0 Houston. Rays are off to a tough start. pic.twitter.com/YRZVBDWTX9 — Avery Cotton (@WFLAAvery) October 10, 2019

Astros get on the board first in Game 5. They lead the Rays 1-0 at the bottom of the first. https://t.co/O9qwIkFGG5 #RaysUp #StayHungry pic.twitter.com/w8dutAY6xd — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) October 10, 2019

a K to Meadows, who is the first batter of the game … Cole is nasty — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 10, 2019

We got knocked down.

We punched back.



Now we need to finish the fight.#StayHungry pic.twitter.com/lu13sor5AK — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 10, 2019

It’s a full house at the North Straub Park @RaysBaseball watch party! ✨⚾️ There’s still time to grab your spot, St. Pete! #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/tg0iRfjzWQ — St. Petersburg, FL (@StPeteFL) October 10, 2019

We'd like to submit this new video to @JiManDancin. pic.twitter.com/f8MZJHl9nj — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 10, 2019

JI-MAN CHOI TRAINS FOR HIS REMATCH WITH GERRIT COLE IN RAYS-ASTROS V #RAYSUP pic.twitter.com/T7nuVLyYsV — Ji-Man Dancin (@JiManDancin) October 9, 2019

