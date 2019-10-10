Breaking News
BEST TWEETS: Rays trailing Astros 4-1 in do-or-die Game 5

Willy Adames #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 08, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Everything is on the line for the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night as they take on the Houston Astros in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

The series is currently all tied up at 2-2. The Astros won the first two games at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Rays then bounced back to win Game 3 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Tampa Bay then took Game 4 as well, forcing a Game 5.

The Rays and fans are anxious but excited for Thursday night as Tampa Bay heads back to Houston for the do-or-die final game of the series. Whoever wins Thursday night will advance to the American League Championship Series and face the New York Yankees.

This post will be updated throughout the game, highlighting the best posts from social media.

Latest tweets will appear at top.

