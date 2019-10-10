BEST TWEETS: Rays trailing Astros 4-1 in do-or-die Game 5

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Everything is on the line for the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night as they take on the Houston Astros in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the American League Division Series.
The series is currently all tied up at 2-2. The Astros won the first two games at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Rays then bounced back to win Game 3 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Tampa Bay then took Game 4 as well, forcing a Game 5.
The Rays and fans are anxious but excited for Thursday night as Tampa Bay heads back to Houston for the do-or-die final game of the series. Whoever wins Thursday night will advance to the American League Championship Series and face the New York Yankees.
