BEST TWEETS: Rays take 3-0 lead early against Astros

Tampa Bay Rays’ Diego Castillo pitches to a Houston Astros batter during the first inning of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Rays are attempting to keep their playoff hopes alive as they take on the Houston Astros.

The Rays will start Diego Castillo while the Astros will be starting Justin Verlander.

A Phamtastic start to this one. #StayHungry pic.twitter.com/sLHQZvK9Ee — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 8, 2019

Pham homers off of Verlander … WOW WOW WOW 🤩 — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 8, 2019

How the heck are you supposed to hit this?! pic.twitter.com/xPSMYdxRqY — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 8, 2019

Diego Castillo, Disgusting 99mph Two Seamer. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/GjTTjkBt5s — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 8, 2019

Diego Castillo throws 🔥🔥🔥.



He has the 4th fastest avg. fastball velocity (98.2 MPH) in @MLB in 2019 (min. 500 pitches). pic.twitter.com/PUycSAD2TG — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 8, 2019

Last night was electric.



Tonight needs to be even better. #StayHungry pic.twitter.com/fevk8Vj06L — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 8, 2019

Hey @Raysbaseball fans are you ready for a great game? #stpetepd 👮🏼‍♀️👮🏼‍♀️is making sure everyone has a safe & fun game⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️ #raysup pic.twitter.com/ME5Yz1Qiz1 — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) October 8, 2019

K-9 Stella is at the Trop tonight keeping you safe during .@RaysBaseball Game 4!



She’s working so keep the autographs at a minimum, please💙🚔🐶#RaysUp #GoRays #MLBPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/UMHcH90CWr — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) October 8, 2019

Covering game 4 at the Trop. Go Rays!! @WFLA pic.twitter.com/w0XONCwkdj — Peter Bernard (@WFLApeter) October 8, 2019

LETS GO RAYS!!!! Loving all of the excitement for our home team! #RaysUp https://t.co/U02RfCJSTU — Julie Phillips (@WFLAJulie) October 8, 2019

In the building, ready to do our thing. #StayHungry pic.twitter.com/zru1AC7bAJ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 8, 2019

Hear from Kevin Cash and the guys ahead of tonight’s ALDS Game 4! #StayHungry https://t.co/yA2ixqMFTK — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 8, 2019

