BEST TWEETS: Rays take 3-0 lead early against Astros

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Rays are attempting to keep their playoff hopes alive as they take on the Houston Astros.
The Rays will start Diego Castillo while the Astros will be starting Justin Verlander.
MORE RAYS ALDS COVERAGE:
- Rays must win Game 4 to stay alive in postseason
- First home run of postseason ‘special’ for Rays Willy Adames
- Rays fans see first playoff win at home in 6 years
- ‘The crowd was tremendous’: Rays thank fans for bringing noise to Trop during ALDS game
- Rays pummel Greinke, Morton clutch vs Astros to win Game 3