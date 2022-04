ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays gained some newborn fans today at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Baby Place fitted into team onesies to celebrate opening day.

“We’re sure they will be fans for life,” said Bayfront Health, the official healthcare partner of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Courtesy: Bayfront Health St. Petersburg

The Rays played the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day.