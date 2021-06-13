Arozarena slam, Rays ‘pen hand Orioles 15th road loss in row

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Randy Arozarena, second right, celebrates a grand slam off Baltimore Orioles reliever Cesar Valdez with Brandon Lowe (8), Austin Meadows and Manuel Margot (13) during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 13, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit his first career grand slam, Tampa Bay relievers threw seven no-hit innings, and the Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their 15th consecutive road loss with a 7-1 win.

The Orioles extended a dubious team record, the worst road skid since the club moved from St. Louis to Baltimore in 1954.

Arozarena made it 7-1 when he stopped a personal 19-game home run drought on his drive to center off César Valdez in the seventh.

After opener Michael Wacha allowed one run and two hits, Josh Fleming entered in the third and pitched four innings.

Matt Wisler, Andrew Kittredge and Jeffrey Springs all worked one perfect inning.