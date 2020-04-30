AP source: Rays plan furloughs of some full-time employees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Tampa Bay Rays plan furloughs of some full-time employees because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rays are the first Major League Baseball team known to plan furloughs. The temporary cost-cutting measures will take effect on May 2.
Most of the 30 clubs have committed to paying either all full-time baseball operations staff or all full-time employees through May.
The Rays’ decision was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times.
