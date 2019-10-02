50,000 fans expected to fill Oakland Coliseum for Wild Card Game between Rays and A’s

OAKLAND (WFLA) – The Oakland Coliseum is expected to be filled with about 50,000 fans on Wednesday evening for the American League Wild Card Game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rays manager, Kevin Cash, joked his team will be prepared for the crowd because they deal with it every game at Tropicana Field.

“I think we are going to be better at embracing it than not,” said Cash. “These young players kind of thrive in that atmosphere and this might be different than what we have seen all season long.”

“Some of the Oakland fans are pretty rowdy,” added Rays starting pitcher, Charlie Morton.

“We know there are a lot of Raiders fans in this area,” Cash said. “They are an entertaining bunch and we expect similar with the Oakland fans, really really good fans.”

The game will begin at 8:09 p.m. EST.