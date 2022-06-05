TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s unquestionable the Tampa Bay Rays have a philosophy of equality toward the LGBTQ+ community. In celebration of Pride Month, the team altered its official logos, shared a series of pictures celebrating the community on social media, and even added pride colors to its gameday uniforms. But not every team member sported the custom jerseys.

According to a report from TMZ, five rays players, all pitchers, opted for standard uniforms instead.

Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs, and Ryan Thompson, all opted out of the pride-themed uniforms for “faith-based” purposes.

TMZ reported that Manager Kevin Cash said the players’ decision sparked some conversation in the clubhouse, but the team ultimately understood the decision.

Jason Adam said it was a hard decision to ditch the jerseys, “because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here,” the report said.

In a message to WFLA, Ryan Thompson said “those of us who decided not to wear the patch or hat spent a couple weeks in prayer and a deep dive into scripture on the subject at hand to come to the decision that we did.”

Thompson added, “if I believe the Bible is infallible and that everlasting life is attainable yet I bow down to public opinion in the name of tolerance, is that love? I don’t think so.”

He said his view is to love his neighbors from all walks of life as abundantly as possible, adding that he tries his best to “advertise only towards the kingdom of heaven.”

Thompson told WFLA the organization is “completely unified” in both its love for the LGBTQ+ community and respect for each other’s opinions, views, and values.

“I respect everyone’s free will to live their lives however they choose and can promise to treat nobody any different based upon their lifestyle.”

He added that the Rays, as a whole, respect and value the differences that make people who they are as individuals.

You can read Thompson’s full, unedited comments below: