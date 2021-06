Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill (14) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rich Hill pitched five scoreless innings as the Tampa Bay Rays blanked the Texas Rangers 3-0. Hill struck out three and allowed two hits.

Diego Castillo, the fourth Rays reliever, worked the ninth for his ninth save in 11 chances. That capped the team’s fifth shutout victory this season.

Texas was held scoreless for the seventh time.

Austin Meadows, the third batter of the game, had a two-run single off Kolby Allard.

Manuel Margot hit a solo homer in the eighth.