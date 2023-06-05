TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Even though it feels like the MLB season just started, the time has come for fans to cast their votes for the 2023 All-Star Game – including all the Tampa Bay Rays favorites.

The Rays have nine players listed on the ballot for this year’s All-Star game.

First Base: Yandy Díaz

Yandy Díaz Second Base: Brandon Lowe

Brandon Lowe Third Base: Isaac Paredes

Isaac Paredes Shortstop: Wander Franco

Wander Franco Catcher: Christian Bethancourt

Christian Bethancourt Outfield: Randy Arozarena

Randy Arozarena Outfield: Josh Lowe

Josh Lowe Outfield: Jose Siri

Jose Siri Designated Hitter: Harold Ramírez

Considering the Rays are No. 1 in the MLB power rankings, there’s no doubt that fans will want to see the players listed above in the All-Star game. So, here’s how fans can vote for their favorite players.

This year, the MLB will have phases of voting. The first phase will allow fans to vote for their favorite players daily to help them advance to the All-Star game. Fans can vote up to five times in 24 hours.

The last day to vote on the ballot in phase one is June 22 at 12 p.m. Anyone wanting to vote can do so here.

Once the first phase is over, the top-voted players will automatically earn a starting position for their respective positions in the All-Star game.

Then, the top two players at each position in both leagues will move on to the second phase, where a final ballot will be voted on to determine the remaining starting positions.

The second phase will begin at 12 p.m. on June 26 and end three days later at 12 p.m. on June 29. Fans will only be able to send in one ballot submission in any 24 hours.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game between the best in the American and National leagues will take place on Tuesday, July 11 in Seattle, Washington.

For more information on the voting process, visit the MLB voting website here.