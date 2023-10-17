ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa Bay Rays coaches will not be returning to the team in 2024, the team announced on Tuesday.

First base coach Chris Prieto and assistant hitting coach Da DeMent will not return to the team next year, according to the announcement.

“I am appreciative of the hard work and commitment from Chris and Dan throughout the last two seasons,” Manager Kevin Cash said in a statement. “We wish them and their families the absolute best in their next steps.”

Prieto joined the team in November 2021 after spending two seasons in the team’s minor league system. DeMent was named assistant hitting coach in 2021 after spending 13 seasons as a coach in the minor leagues.

DeMent also spent the first five years of his playing career with the Rays.

The Rays finished the regular season with 99 wins, but failed to get a win in the postseason, getting eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Texas Rangers in two games.