Rays unveil championship banners in front of fans at Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays welcomed a sellout crowd to their home opener against the New York Yankees on Friday afternoon.

The organization is only allowing a limited number of fans to visit Tropicana Field, so a “sellout crowd” comes with a clarification. Regardless, the fans in the stands, approximately 9,000 of them, could not have been happier to be there.

I spoke to a handful of them as they stood in line outside of the park and they shared the same feelings summarized in one word: “finally.”

Finally, these fans watch their team without having to utilize a screen.

The festivities ahead of the start of the game added to the atmosphere. The team revealed their two championship banners from the previous season.

!¡! the American League East and the AL Championship banners !¡! pic.twitter.com/5N9OpbwqBH — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) April 9, 2021

“It is going to be a special moment anytime you win a division and you are representing the American League,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said before the game. “For the guys who were here last year, hopefully, it is a moment they can reflect on, appreciate it and, then, get ready to play a game.”