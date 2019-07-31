Rays trade Adam Kolarek to Dodgers for minor league outfielder

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Adam Kolarek throws in relief against the Minnesota Twins in the 16th inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Rays won 5-2 in 18 innings. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have traded pitcher Adam Kolarek to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for outfielder Niko Hulsizer.

This is the third trade of the day involving the Rays and the fourth reliever traded by the Rays.

Hulsizer is a 22-year-old outfielder split the season between Class-A Great Lakes in the Midwest League and Class-A Rancho Cucamonga in the California League, batting .265 with 23 doubles, 20 home runs, and 67 RBI in 83 games.

He is currently on the 7-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

