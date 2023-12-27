ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) — New outlets in the Dominican Republic are reporting that police have searched two homes associated with Tampa Bay Rays baseball player Wander Franco.

According to Listin Diario, authorities are looking for the shortstop due to an ongoing investigation where he’s accused of having a relationship with a minor.

The news outlet states a division that specializes in minors and gender violence is investigating the alleged relationship and wants to question Franco.

Police allegedly searched Franco’s home and his mother’s home in the Dominican Republic this week. However, the baseball player wasn’t located at either residence.

“This kind of just puts the icing on the cake and makes him look more horrible,” said David Hush, a Tampa Bay Rays fan.

Authorities summoned Franco to appear for questioning Thursday morning.

“There’s more to this story, and it’s just terrible for not only Major League Baseball but for the Tampa Bay Rays,” said Peter Blake, a Tampa Bay Rays fan and sports talk show host.

The shortstop was placed on administrative leave in August amidst allegations of a relationship with a minor. Major League Baseball is conducting their own investigation into the matter.