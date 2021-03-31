Rays set to start 2021 season in Miami in front of fans

A Rays sticker is shown on a bench outside an empty ticket window at Tropicana Field Thursday, March 26, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Major League Baseball’s regular season has been delayed in an attempt to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Rays were scheduled to open the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays will open the 2021 season against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Thursday, April 1.

The two teams will compete in a three-game series in front of fans.

Your eyes are not deceiving you. If you would like to attend the first game of the season in Miami, you can purchase a ticket. The Marlins organization is admitting approximately 9,000 fans, which is about 25% capacity. That park has not seen fans in the stands since September 22, 2019.

If you would like to watch the Rays at Tropicana Field, they will open their season at home on Friday, April 9, against the New York Yankees. The club is allowing a limited number of fans to attend the games this season. Those fans will be in socially distant pods and every fan, even if you have been vaccinated, is required to wear mask unless actively eating or drinking.