Rays send Nate Lowe to Rangers for three minor league players

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays are sending Nate Lowe to the Texas Rangers in a trade that includes five other players.

Lowe, who spent his first two MLB seasons with the Rays as a first baseman, hit .263 in his first season with seven home runs and 19 RBIs and .224 in his second season with four home runs and 11 RBIs.

He only appeared in 21 games in the shortened 2020 season with the Rays often plugging in Ji-Man Choi at first base.

Jake Guenther, a minor league first baseman, and a player to be named in the future are also joining the Rangers organization.

The Rays acquire three minor league players in the trade.

Heriberto Hernandez, a catcher and an outfielder:

What are the #Rays getting in Hernandez?



-No. 112 overall prospect in the minors according to FanGraphs

-No. 3 prospect in the Rangers system

-over two minor league seasons, he is batting .320/.450/.635 (121-for-378) with 32 doubles, 23 home runs, and 98 RBI in 113 games — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 10, 2020

Osleivis Basabe, an infielder:

the #Rays Basabe:



-No. 16 prospect in the Rangers system (FanGraphs)

-over two minor league seasons, he is batting .334/.386/.439 (118-for-353) with 18 doubles, one home run, 66 RBI, and 19 stolen bases in 89 games — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 10, 2020

Alexander Ovalles, an outfielder: