Rays rookie Randy Arozarena stands alone in MLB record books with 23rd postseason hit

ARLINGTON, Texas (WFLA) – “They got us today.”

Game 3 of the 2020 World Series belonged to the Los Angeles Dodgers not the Tampa Bay Rays.

However, now, a handful of impressive hitting records are tied to the Rays rookie outfielder, Randy Arozarena.

He only had one hit in the game, a home run to left field, and it did not arrive until the ninth inning but those details did not diminish its significance.

That hit was the 23rd hit for Arozarena in the quest for the Commission’s Trophy. He has the most hits by a rookie in one postseason breaking the record previously set by Derek Jeter in 1996.

The home run tied the record for the most home runs in one postseason. The other players, who also hit eight home runs in a single postseason, are Barry Bonds, Carlos Beltran, and Nelson Cruz.

Arozarena had previously grabbed the record for the most home runs hit by a rookie in one postseason.

He admitted getting his 23rd hit to pass Jeter is the record that means the most to him because he is a competitor. He does not want to share it.

“It is good to pass the hit record with the guy who held it for so long, Derek Jeter, and, now, I stand alone,” said Arozarena, “but what really means more is the win and to hopefully get some victories for the team.”