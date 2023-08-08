TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan is “highly unlikely” to pitch again this season, according to a report from ESPN.

Manager Kevin Cash told reporters that McClanahan will get a second opinion from a specialist due to an arm injury, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Rays placed McClanahan on the 15-day injured list Thursday, one day after he left his start at the New York Yankees with left forearm tightness.

McClanahan (11-2) is 0-1 in six starts since his last win on June 16, leaving starts on June 22 and 30 due to mid-back tightness that eventually forced him onto the 15-day IL on July 1. He returned July 17 and went six innings against Texas before lasting just four, five and four innings in his next three starts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.