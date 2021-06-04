Rays minor league affiliate postpones Friday’s game amid pitcher being struck by batted ball

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Bulls were set to resume its series versus the Norfolk Tides Friday night, but the team has since postponed the game in light of pitcher Tyler Zombro being hit by a batted ball Thursday night.

According to a statement from the Bulls’ major league affiliate the Tampa Bay Rays, Zombro remains in the care of nurses and doctors at Duke University Hospital.

“The updates from overnight have been positive and he remains in stable condition,” the team said.

Zombro was hit in the 8th inning on Thursday after throwing just five pitches in a 12-4 game favoring the Tides.

Many other minor league baseball teams reached out to the Bulls via Twitter, offering thoughts and well wishes for Zombro.

Tonight’s game has been suspended in the 8th inning after Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit by a batted ball.



Prayers to @T_Zombro24 — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) June 4, 2021

Zombro had posted a 1-1 record on the season with a 3.18 earned run average and was assigned to the Bulls on April 30 from the Montgomery Biscuits.

The Bulls say a makeup date for the game has yet to be announced.