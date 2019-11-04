Rays Kevin Kiermaier wins third Gold Glove Award

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Rays center fielder, Kevin Kiermaier, won his third American League Gold Glove Award on Sunday evening. He won the award over two other impressive finalists, Jackie Bradley Jr. of the Boston Red Sox and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

Kiermaier received the award in 2015 and 2016. He is now tied with Evan Longoria for the most Gold Glove Awards in franchise history.

He said he can “talk defense all day and all night” and, because he believes it is a crucial part of the game, he is thankful he is recognized for his efforts in the outfield.

“This is a lot of fun for me,” said Kiermaier when he spoke of the honor at Tropicana Field, “and I just want to make plays for my team and my pitchers.”

The Tampa Bay Rays drafted Kiermaier in the 31st round of the draft in 2010. He made his MLB debut in 2013.