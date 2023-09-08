Video above courtesy of Tampa Bay Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays helped a 19-year-old with a heart defect fulfill his dream of meeting Manger Kevin Cash.
Austin Majors was born with Ebstein anomaly and received a heart transplant at 3 months old, the team said. Later he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, autism, scoliosis, epilepsy and is deaf in one year.
Majors met President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander to sign a symbolic contract. He also received a clubhouse tour and helped deliver the lineup card before Friday’s game, according to the team.
The Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 7-4.