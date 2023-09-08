Video above courtesy of Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays helped a 19-year-old with a heart defect fulfill his dream of meeting Manger Kevin Cash.

Austin Majors was born with Ebstein anomaly and received a heart transplant at 3 months old, the team said. Later he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, autism, scoliosis, epilepsy and is deaf in one year.

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays/Handout

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays/Handout

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays/Handout

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays/Handout

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays/Handout

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays/Handout

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays/Handout

Majors met President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander to sign a symbolic contract. He also received a clubhouse tour and helped deliver the lineup card before Friday’s game, according to the team.

The Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 7-4.