Rays embark on first full squad workout of spring

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash throws batting practice before Game 1 of the baseball World Series Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays will have their first full squad workout of the spring on Tuesday in Port Charlotte.

You can count on a different type of spring training for this organization considering the safety measures it will be enforcing to keep its staff and its players safe in the midst of this pandemic.

Additionally, this club has been pulled apart and reconstructed since it competed in the World Series less than four months ago.

The Rays are moving forward without two of three starting pitchers from that championship run, Charlie Morton and Blake Snell. Consequently, they have been adding pitchers to their roster.

Their cast in the outfield and the infield remains virtually untouched and, if those players can remain healthy, the Rays should feel confident in their abilities.

The first spring training game is scheduled for Sunday, February 28, at home against the Atlanta Braves.