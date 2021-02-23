Rays dancing duo at it again

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WFLA) – Randy Arozarena, the Rays outfielder who exploded onto the scene in the Rays recent postseason run, and Brett Phillips, another Rays outfielder who had a walkoff hit in the 2020 World Series, dabbled in an abbreviated dance battle on Tuesday morning.

The smooth moves may have flown under the radar but those teammates have a history of dance battles so these eyes are trained to spot them.

The first one occurred after the Rays clinched the AL East title in September. Phillips won it. The second one occurred after the Rays beat the Yankees in the American League Division Series in October. Arozarena won it.

While this series is locked in a tie, these two players are certainly getting into a groove and preparing for the upcoming season, the upcoming celebration that requires one more memorable dance battle.