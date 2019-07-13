Rays acquire Peter Fairbanks from Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Peter Fairbanks (46) pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired Peter Fairbanks from the Texas Rangers, in exchange for minor league infielder/outfielder Nick Solak.

Fairbanks, 25, is a right-handed pitcher, stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He is being assigned to Triple-A Durham.

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Peter Fairbanks works against the Cleveland Indians during a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

He made his major league debut on June 9 against the Oakland Athletics, striking out the side in a perfect 5th inning and pitching around an error to face the minimum in the 6th inning.

According to StatCast, in his eighth appearance, he averaged 97.1 mph on his fastball and his hardest-thrown pitch was 99.3 mph.

Peter Fairbanks (32) of the Spokane Indians delivers a pitch during a game against the Everett Aquasox at Everett Memorial Stadium in Everett, Washington on July 24, 2015. Everett defeated Spokane 8-6. (Ronnie Allen/Four Seam Images via AP Images)

He attended the University of Missouri and pitched three seasons there before being selected by the Rangers in the ninth round of the 2015 June Draft.

He has also had two Tommy John surgeries.

To make room on the 40-man roster, infielder Christian Arroyo was transferred to the 60-day injured list.