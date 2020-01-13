Rays 2020 regular season schedule released

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re just a few months away from baseball picking back up again!
The Tampa Bay Rays will kick off their 2020 season by hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.
This marks the first time since 1968 in which every team across the MLB plays their first game of the season on the same day.
Below is a breakdown by month of the Rays 2020 home games:
March/April
- 26 – Pittsburgh Pirates@ 4:10 p.m.
- 28 – Pittsburgh Pirates @ 3:10 p.m.
- 29 – Pittsburgh Pirates @ 1:10 p.m.
- 30 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.
- 31 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.
- 1 – New York Yankees @ 1:10 p.m.
- 13 – Houston Astros @ 7:10 p.m.
- 14 – Houston Astros @ 7:10 p.m.
- 15 – Houston Astros @ 7:10 p.m.
- 17 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.
- 18 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 6:10 p.m.
- 19 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m.
- 24 – Kansas City Royals @ 7:10 p.m.
- 25 – Kansas City Royals @ 1:10 p.m.
- 26 – Kansas City Royals @ 1:10 p.m.
- 27 – Cleveland Indians @ 7:10 p.m.
- 28 – Cleveland Indians @ 7:10 p.m.
- 29 – Cleveland Indians @ 1:10 p.m.
May
- 8 – Texas Rangers @ 7:10 p.m.
- 9 – Texas Rangers @ 6:10 p.m.
- 10 – Texas Rangers @ 1:10 p.m.
- 11 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.
- 12 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.
- 13 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.
- 14 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.
- 15 – Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m.
- 16 – Baltimore Orioles @ 6:10 p.m.
- 17 – Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m.
- 26 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.
- 27 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.
- 28 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m.
- 30 – Milwaukee Brewers @ 4:10 p.m.
- 31 – Milwaukee Brewers @ 1:10 p.m.
June
- 9 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.
- 10 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.
- 11 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.
- 12 – Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m.
- 13 – Baltimore Orioles @ 4:10 p.m.
- 14 – Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m.
- 23 – Oakland Athletics @ 7:10 p.m.
- 24 – Oakland Athletics @ 7:10 p.m.
- 25 – Oakland Athletics @ 12:10 p.m.
- 26 – Seattle Mariners @ 7:10 p.m.
- 27 – Seattle Mariners @ 4:10 p.m.
- 28 – Seattle Mariners @ 1:10 p.m.
- 29 – Los Angeles Angels @ 7:10 p.m.
- 30 – Los Angeles Angels @ 7:10 p.m.
July
- 1 – Los Angeles Angels @ 7:10 p.m.
- 2 – Los Angeles Angels @ 12:10 p.m.
- 10 – St. Louis Cardinals @ 7:10 p.m.
- 11 – St. Louis Cardinals @ 4:10 p.m.
- 12 – St. Louis Cardinals @ 1:10 p.m.
- 24 – Detriot Tigers @ 7:10 p.m.
- 25 – Detriot Tigers @ 1:10 p.m.
- 26 – Detriot Tigers @ 1:10 p.m.
- 28 – Miami Marlins @ 7:10 p.m.
- 29 – Miami Marlins @ 12:10 p.m.
August
- 7 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.
- 8 – Boston Red Sox @ 6:10 p.m.
- 9 – Boston Red Sox @ 1:10 p.m.
- 10 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.
- 11 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.
- 12 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 p.m.
- 13 – Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 p.m.
- 14 – Baltimore Orioles @ 7:10 p.m.
- 15 – Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m.
- 16 – Baltimore Orioles @ 1:10 p.m.
- 28 – Minnesota Twins @ 7:10 p.m.
- 29 – Minnesota Twins @ 4:05 p.m.
- 30 – Minnesota Twins @ 1:10 p.m.
- 31 – Chicago White Sox @ 7:10 p.m.
September
- 1 – Chicago White Sox @ 7:10 p.m.
- 2 – Chicago White Sox @ 7:10 p.m.
- 3 – Chicago White Sox @ 1:10 p.m.
- 14 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.
- 15 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.
- 16 – New York Yankees @ 7:10 p.m.
- 17 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.
- 18 – Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 p.m.
- 19 – Boston Red Sox @ 6:10 p.m.
- 20 – Boston Red Sox @ 1:10 p.m.
