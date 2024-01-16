TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Raymond James Stadium was sold out for the Buccaneers playoff game against the Eagles — with the stadium housing thousands of Floridians, those traveling from Philadelphia, and even people traveling internationally.

“I know all of the people nationwide may be surprised if we win this game, but everyone in Florida won’t be surprised,” Richard Lavallie said.

“So, I’m excited about the game, a little bit nervous, but had to represent while I was down here. Everybody was asking me today: are you going to the game, are you going to the game, well, I had to go buy tickets,” said Eagles fan, Tom Kreppel.

“They’ve been my team since ’97, so I followed them near and far. Went to Munich, went to London, come to Tampa. They’re just the best team in the league, so they’ll prove it tonight when they beat the Eagles,” said a Bucs fan who traveled all the way from Scottland.

Whether someone was chanting: Go Bucs or Go Eagles, each fan base had confidence in their team.

“I think it’s awesome, I think we’re going to win, I think we’re going to win easy,” one Bucs fan said.

“The parts are there. I don’t know what the setback is, otherwise I’d be out on the field coaching them, but this can be fixed. Is it going to happen today? Hopefully. Starts with the run, ends with a touchdown,” an Eagles fan said.

The Buccaneers beat the Eagles 32-9 and will face off against the Detroit Lions on Sunday on News Channel 8.