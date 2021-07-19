Tampa’s Aric Almirola ends winless stretch and qualifies for NASCAR playoffs

TAMPA (WFLA) – NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola has endured a difficult 2021 season. After Sunday’s win in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, in New Hampshire, the Tampa native is now in line to compete for the series championship.

On Monday, Almirola joined News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas to discuss his stunning win in New Hampshire, a victory that ended his personal streak of 98 races without a win.

Almirola entered the day 27th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, well below the mark to reach the 10-race playoff format for the title.

The victory automatically qualifies Almirola for the playoffs and also makes him the 13th different driver to win a Cup race this season, a sign of parody and great competition in the sport’s highest level.

As for “Champa Bay” celebrations, Almirola even has an opinion on boats on the Hillsborough River, in Tampa.

If he can pull off a title run, why not?