Tampa’s Aric Almirola ends winless stretch and qualifies for NASCAR playoffs

Racing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola has endured a difficult 2021 season. After Sunday’s win in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, in New Hampshire, the Tampa native is now in line to compete for the series championship.

On Monday, Almirola joined News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas to discuss his stunning win in New Hampshire, a victory that ended his personal streak of 98 races without a win.

Almirola entered the day 27th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, well below the mark to reach the 10-race playoff format for the title.

The victory automatically qualifies Almirola for the playoffs and also makes him the 13th different driver to win a Cup race this season, a sign of parody and great competition in the sport’s highest level.

As for “Champa Bay” celebrations, Almirola even has an opinion on boats on the Hillsborough River, in Tampa.

If he can pull off a title run, why not?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss