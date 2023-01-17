TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Single-day tickets for the 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg went on sale at 10 a.m. ET Tuesday on gpstpete.com.

The IndyCar series race is held in downtown St. Petersburg annually in the spring. It is typically the first race of the season. The 19th annual event will take place Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5. This year’s event will feature 10 races from six different series.

General admission tickets for Friday’s race cost $25. Tickets to Saturday’s race are $45, while tickets to Sunday’s race are $60.

Single-day grandstand seats are $120 for upper rows and $95 in lower rows. Junior pricing is available for ages 12 and under.

Multi-day tickets are also available for purchase. A three-day general admission ticket is $65, while three-day grandstand seats are $155 and $125 for upper and lower rows, respectively.