Racing world responds following horrifying crash involving Ryan Newman at Daytona 500

DAYTONA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans are still waiting for information on Ryan Newman, who was involved in a terrifying fiery wreck at the end of the Daytona 500.
The race broadcast ended on a somber note with Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon saying, “Ryan Newman has been helped from his car…he’s been loaded into an ambulance, taken to a local hospital.”
Since then social media has been taken over with many racers taking to Twitter to issue their prayers and well-wishes for the 42-year-old racer.
Denny Hamlin won the race after two red flags and two overtimes. He’s the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995 and has won three overall.