Racing world responds following horrifying crash involving Ryan Newman at Daytona 500

Racing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 17: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh Ford, is introduced during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

DAYTONA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans are still waiting for information on Ryan Newman, who was involved in a terrifying fiery wreck at the end of the Daytona 500.

The race broadcast ended on a somber note with Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon saying, “Ryan Newman has been helped from his car…he’s been loaded into an ambulance, taken to a local hospital.”

Since then social media has been taken over with many racers taking to Twitter to issue their prayers and well-wishes for the 42-year-old racer.

Denny Hamlin won the race after two red flags and two overtimes. He’s the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995 and has won three overall.

