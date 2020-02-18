Racing world responds following horrifying crash involving Ryan Newman at Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 17: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh Ford, is introduced during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

DAYTONA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans are still waiting for information on Ryan Newman, who was involved in a terrifying fiery wreck at the end of the Daytona 500.

The race broadcast ended on a somber note with Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon saying, “Ryan Newman has been helped from his car…he’s been loaded into an ambulance, taken to a local hospital.”

Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon provide an update on Ryan Newman's status. pic.twitter.com/1lppd0zazz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

Since then social media has been taken over with many racers taking to Twitter to issue their prayers and well-wishes for the 42-year-old racer.

Big prayers for Newman — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 18, 2020

Prayers are all any of us have at this moment…together, pray for @RyanJNewman and his family — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) February 18, 2020

No official word yet. Please join us in sending prayers for @RyanJNewman, @roushfenway, the @FordPerformance family, and all of the larger @NASCAR family. These moments are never easy. #Daytona500 | #NASCAR — Roush Yates Engines (@roushyates) February 18, 2020

Please take a minute and pray for Ryan Newman. — Blake Koch (@BlakeKochRacing) February 18, 2020

Denny Hamlin says he realized that Ryan Newman’s situation was serious when he was told “no track interview”. Now he’s waiting for updates on Newman. #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/PcLMHlcmRO — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) February 18, 2020

Joe Gibbs says that they were unaware of the serious nature of Ryan Newman’s condition and did not celebrate intentionally. Victory Lane was subdued and attention and concern turned to Newman. #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/swfFq1zlES — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) February 18, 2020

We are keeping Ryan Newman and his loved ones in our thoughts after he was involved in a horrifying crash at the end of the #Daytona500 https://t.co/y7xMbcS4Yx pic.twitter.com/OY31OCXpgo — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) February 18, 2020

Denny Hamlin won the race after two red flags and two overtimes. He’s the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995 and has won three overall.