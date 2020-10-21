IndyCar championship coming down to the wire in St. Petersburg

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – NTT INDYCAR SERIES defending champion Josef Newgarden has another title in his sights, with it all coming down to the season finale in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

The 2-time INDYCAR champ is also the defending champion of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The race which is normally run in March and was supposed to be the 2020 season opener, but was postponed until October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Scott Dixon and Newgarden are the drivers to watch, as they are the only two still in contention to win the Astor Cup.

This now makes 15-straight seasons that the championship has come down to the final race of the year. Dixon, who has won 5 INDYCAR championships, leads the standings by 32 points over Newgarden and is in the driver’s seat to win it all.

One of the several scenarios for Newgarden to win the title is by winning Sunday’s race and Dixon finishing 10th or lower.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2:30 p.m. on WFLA.