Rachel Balkovec breaking boundaries as first full-time female hitting coach in MLB

TAMPA (NBC) – Rachel Balkovec is pioneering a new role for women in the major leagues.

She’s believed to be the first woman hired as a full-time hitting coach by an MLB team, signed up with the New York Yankees whose spring training home is in Tampa.

Balkovec says she always knew she wanted to work in professional baseball.

She thinks being a woman in the sport is an advantage, saying she’s had to work harder and always be at the top of her game and plans to hit a home run with this job.

“It’s my dream to be able to empower people so yeah, it could have been many things, it could have been any profession, baseball is the vehicle for empowering other people, that’s it,” Balkovec said.