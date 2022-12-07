TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Now 12 weeks into the season, we’ve seen the development and growth of several of the Bucs’ rookies, including running back Rachaad White, who scored the game-winning touchdown for Tampa Bay Monday night. He said Wednesday that his level of comfortability continues to increase as he gets more big-moment reps.

“I’d for sure say when you make plays of course your confidence goes up,” White said. “I’ve seen my confidence been going up.”

“We all saw it early in training camp that he was a good player,” said Bucs offensive lineman Shaq Mason about White’s progression since training camp. “I’m glad that he’s putting that out there on the field.”

“That guy works hard,” Mason added about his work ethic. “He’s definitely a student of the game. He asks [the] O-line questions of how we’re supposed to be blocking things just to get more information out of each and everybody. It’s great to block for a guy who’s eager to learn like that.”

But it’s not just White’s effort and inquiring mind. It’s also his attitude. White was quick to point out where he developed the humility he brings to this Bucs’ locker room.

“My mom just raised me up on respect,” White said. “That’s how I grew-up with my family. We’re big on respect so of course coming in I knew I had to gain the respect and gain the trust of others and, like you said, veterans on the team. Of course I feel like I have been doing that but I know that I still got more trust, more respect to gain from these guys that have been putting in a lot work and did a lot of great things in this locker room.”

“As you said, he wanted to earn the respect and you know he’s definitely earned that with his way of play and the way he goes about his job each and every day,” Mason said. “He comes in and works and you can’t knock a guy that comes in and puts his hard hat on and goes to work every day.”

Between White’s two touchdowns, two from Cade Otton and one from Ko Kieft, that trio of rookies has accounted for a quarter of the Bucs’ touchdowns this season – five of their 20.