TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Expect more lightning strikes in the Tampa Bay area in December.

The Tampa Bay Strikers were announced as the latest expansion team for the National Indoor Soccer League at a news conference Monday.

If you’ve never seen indoor soccer, you’re promised an action-packed treat.

“It’s a very physical fast paced game if you haven’t seen indoor soccer,” Andrew Haines of the NISL said. “It’s hockey on turf.”

The league is fairly new as it was founded in January 2021.

Currently there are only four teams.

The league’s goal is to complete expansion and have six teams next year.

Teams will play 20 games: ten home and ten away.

Each city will have a men’s and women’s team.

Haines said the league promises to level the playing field.

“We focus on making sure we treat both teams equally,” he said. “From compensation to accommodations, everything.”

Tickets will cost between $15 and $20 and will get you into both games — which will be played as doubleheaders. Each game will run about three hours.

Season tickets are on sale for $120.