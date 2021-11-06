Prevea Health ends partnership with Aaron Rodgers

Back in late August when Packers QB Rodgers was asked about his vaccination status, he said: “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.” (AP Foto/Rick Scuteri)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Prevea Health announced it is ending its partnership with Aaron Rodgers effective Saturday, Nov. 6.

The company said Rodgers had been serving as a spokesperson, supporting the health care organization’s health and wellness initiatives, since 2012.

“Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” Prevea said in a statement posted to Twitter. “This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.”

Prevea said there will be no additional information or interviews from Prevea Health surrounding their decision.