Pres. Trump pardons ex-San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 8, 2015, file photo former owner of the San Francisco 49ers Edward DeBartolo, Jr., is interviewed before the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. President Donald Trump pardoned DeBartolo, who is convicted in gambling fraud scandal. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

WASHINGTON (AP/WFLA) — President Donald Trump has pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal.

DeBartolo Jr., who built the San Francisco 49ers’ 1980s-’90s dynasty, was involved in one of the biggest owners’ scandals in the sport’s history. In 1998, he pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid $400,000 to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license.

The White House announced the surprise decision on Tuesday, along with NFL greats Jerry Rice, Jim Brown, Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley.

DeBartolo Jr., whose San Francisco 49ers won five Super Bowls under his leadership, stepped down as owner in 1997 after two Louisiana newspapers reported he would be indicted for gambling fraud.

He avoided prison, was fined $1 million and was suspended for a year by the NFL. But the episode effectively ended his NFL career.

Rice, an NFL Hall of Famer who played on three of DeBartolo’s Super Bowl-winning teams, said DeBartolo “was like that 12th man” of the great 49ers teams.

“He’s the main reason why we won so many Super Bowls,” Rice said. “So today is a great day for him. I’m glad to be here and be a part of that. It’s just something I will never forget. This man, he has done so much in the community, has done so much in NFL football.”

DeBartolo also has deep ties to Tampa Bay. His profile on the Forbes website lists Tampa as his residence.

In 2005, the DeBartolo teamed up with former Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks and created the Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School – a public charter school in Tampa.

DeBartolo also has ties to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. The sheriff married DeBartolo’s daughter Nikki in 2010, according to Politico.

LATEST SPORTS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Pasco Co. Commissioners consider economic incentive plan for downtown development

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco Co. Commissioners consider economic incentive plan for downtown development"

Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County"

It Runs In The Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "It Runs In The Family"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Identity theft victim told to claim crook's phone charges on income taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Identity theft victim told to claim crook's phone charges on income taxes"

Ousted CEO and principal of charter school files Federal lawsuit against school district

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ousted CEO and principal of charter school files Federal lawsuit against school district"

Man accused of burglarizing $4M St. Petersburg condo owned by pop star Taylor Swift's father

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man accused of burglarizing $4M St. Petersburg condo owned by pop star Taylor Swift's father"

Family reacts following conviction in murder trial for Florida woman killed on vacation in Costa Rica

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family reacts following conviction in murder trial for Florida woman killed on vacation in Costa Rica"

Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart talks WrestleMania I

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart talks WrestleMania I"

bicyclist hit driver arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "bicyclist hit driver arrested"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss