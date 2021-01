A group of representatives from the National Football League hosted a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss the preparation of Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV and the Super Bowl Experience.

The following tweets focus on the highlights from that meeting.

the top takeaways from a briefing on the preparation of @RJStadium for #SuperBowlLV and the Super Bowl Experience:



(1) the #Bucs will be the HOME team in their HOME locker room — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 26, 2021

explanation –> "it alternates year after year as to who the home team is for the game and it just so happens to be an NFC year so the #Bucs are the home team … they will be in their home locker room … that is normal" — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 26, 2021

(2) the firing of the cannons – "We will work with the game presentation team for both clubs … they will put in their requests … we will review them to make sure whatever it is that we are doing is equal for both teams … those conversations are ongoing" — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 26, 2021

(3) the halftime show will be *INSIDE* the stadium — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 26, 2021

(4) the Super Bowl Experience at Julian B. Lane is operating on a reservation system to ensure social distancing … we are told there are a "handful" of tickets left primarily for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 26, 2021

(5) one of the biggest challenges = relocating things from the field – sets, reporters, etc etc etc – to different parts of the stadium — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 26, 2021

(6) SAFETY – "every fan will receive a mask … we are taking every step possible … we are very very confident in what we’ve got here" — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 26, 2021