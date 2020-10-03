Preakness 2020: No fans, no traffic, no booze, no May heat

The field heads to the first turn during a horse race at Pimlico race track Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Baltimore, Md., ahead Saturday’s Black-Eyed Susan and Preakness Stakes races. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

BALTIMORE (AP) — There was really nothing usual about this year’s Preakness, which was held on an October afternoon better suited for football.

There was no traffic jam, no one hawking souvenirs or food outside Pimlico Race Course and not a six-pack in sight.

The scene inside the track on Saturday was even weirder, with no fans allowed on the grounds.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional second jewel of the Triple Crown was now the last in the series, and instead of being run under a blazing sun during the third week in May, the 12-race card was held on a day that had a bit of a chill to it.

