Polk County Public Schools postpones start of athletics

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Public Schools will postpone practices for fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced Tuesday.

Practices for football, girls’ volleyball, cross country, swimming, diving and golf were set to begin on July 27.

Polk County Public Schools said physical conditioning for student-athletes will continue.

“We’re delaying the start of all fall sport practices to further evaluate the situation,” said PCPS Senior Coordinator of Athletics Dan Talbot.

“We will be working closely with our surrounding counties to develop a plan to safely return to fall sport practices and competitions. We will keep everyone updated as soon as that information becomes available.”

For more information, Polk County Public Schools said student-athletes should contact their coaches.

