‘Plenty of programming’ for fans hoping to enjoy ‘Super Bowl Experience’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Super Bowl Experience at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park is almost ready for the fans. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, January 29, at 5 o’clock in the evening.

Unfortunately, you will only be able to visit this venue if you have already made a reservation.

Nicki Ewell, the director of events at the National Football League, explained the reservation process to a group of reporters on Thursday. She also highlighted the other free events for the fans that do not require a reservation.

“We are technically at capacity here at Julian B. Lane over the seven days that we are open,” said Ewell, “so we are excited to welcome the fans that have reserved tickets and we are grateful for the outpouring of love as I said but, unfortunately, we are not going to be able to accept walk-ups here. There is plenty of programming along the 2.7 miles of the riverwalk.”

The other fan events can be found at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Technology Village at 101 E. Whiting Street, Armature Works, and Sparkman Wharf.