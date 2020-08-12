‘Please don’t take this away from us’: USF cornerback KJ Sails advocates for fall season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although he spoke about wanting to play football this fall before the Big Ten and the Pac-12 decided to postpone their seasons, KJ Sails is still campaigning for a chance.

The senior cornerback at the University of South Florida posted a message on Twitter on Tuesday evening saying, “Power 4 Let’s do it!”

Power 4 Let’s do it ! — KJ Sails 9⃣‼️ (@KJ2LiVE) August 12, 2020

Sails, as well as his coaches, are advocating for the “Power 4” to include the SEC, the ACC, the Big 12 and the AAC. The American Athletic Conference is obviously the new addition.

The New Power 4…. (2020)



SEC

ACC

BIG XII

AAC



Conference champions go to @CFBPlayoff 🤔🤔🤔🤔#WeWantToPlay — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) August 11, 2020

“Everybody is pretty much all in,” Sails said when he was asked if his teammates are standing with him. “That is pretty much the message that I have gotten from my teammates and it has been pretty positive.”

He shared a message on Twitter on Monday outlining a proposal for a safe season this fall. Sails said he built it in conjunction with other players from the American Athletic Conference after Trevor Lawrence posted a similar message.

We want to play and I believe we will Please don’t take this away from us. pic.twitter.com/X4I32LlnIT — KJ Sails 9⃣‼️ (@KJ2LiVE) August 10, 2020

“We saw that Trevor Lawrence had put out what he put out and that was great for college football because us players, we do need a voice,” said Sails, “and we should have a say so in the plan this year so I feel that the American, we should take initiative and have our players speak out. I spoke to Brady White from Memphis, SMU Shane Buechele, a couple of guys and those guys are on board with us so I feel like us players should have a voice in this also. Everyone is pretty much all in. we feel pretty good about the plan here moving forward.”

Sails admits the most difficult part of the entire process is pushing through the uncertainty.

“You know,” said Sails, “of course, you still have those concerns like are we going to play or are we not going to play but, like I said, we take it one day at a time, one step at a time, and that is all you can do right now is be prepared. I would rather be prepared than be unprepared going into it.”