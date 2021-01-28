Playing well beats experience for Bucs QB Tom Brady

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, will play in his tenth Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium. He won six of those games so he has more rings than he has fingers on one hand.

However, on Thursday, he said he does not think having that experience matters when you step onto the field.

“Playing well matters,” said Brady. “The team that wins is not going to be the most experienced team. It is going to be the team that plays the best so we have to prepare the best, we have to execute the best, we have to perform the best under pressure, and, if we do that, we will be champions and, if we don’t, we won’t be.”