Player withdraws from PGA tournament due to positive COVID-19 test

TAMPA (WFLA) – In the second week of returning to golf, Nick Watney became the first player to test positive for COVID-19.

Watney withdrew from the RBC Heritage on Friday, the PGA Tour said.

According to the PGA Tour Communications Twitter page, before he arrived Friday for his afternoon tee time, Watney said he had symptoms consistent with the virus, consulted a doctor and tested positive.

According to the PGA, Watney who traveled to Hilton Head, South Carolina privately for the tournament tested negative for the virus upon arrival.

A total of 369 people including players, caddies, and essential personal underwent on-site testing prior to the tournament and all tested negative for coronavirus prior to the tournament beginning.

