Plant HS grad finishes 4th in Youth Sailing World Championship

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Connor Nelson, a recent Plant High School graduate and a future student-athlete at Brown University, finished in fourth place in the Youth Sailing World Championship this week in Poland.

His mother, Susan, sent us these photos.







When 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley interviewed Connor last week at the Davis Island Yacht Club, he told her what he enjoys most about sailing.

“I would say my favorite part,” he paused to gather his thoughts, “is just being out on the water, getting that competitive aspect, and doing something that I love to do.”

