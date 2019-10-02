Plant High School football coach suspended by FHSAA for 6 weeks

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida High School Athletic Association has suspended Plant High School coach Robert Weiner for six games.

According to the FHSAA, Plant High School self-reported a violation of policies regarding recruiting, improper contact, and impermissible benefits.

The violation brings forth a $5,000 fine for coach Weiner, a $2,500 fine for the school.

The FHSAA has not done an investigation, the sanctions are solely based on the self-reported violations from Plant High School. Plant High School is scheduled to take on Steinbrenner High School this Friday.

Coach Weiner is expected to address the violations later this afternoon at 4 p.m.

