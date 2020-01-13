Pinellas Park injured veteran surprised with Super Bowl tickets

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A local wounded warrior got the surprise of a lifetime!

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and Super Bowl 37 MVP Dexter Jackson surprised Pinellas Park-native and injured Army Veteran Mike Delancey with tickets to Super Bowl 54 in Miami!

Delancey was paralyzed during his second deployment in Iraq in 2006 when he was shot in the spine by a sniper. He was in intensive care for 42 days.

“Just coming out here to show my support and say thank you for the service you gave this country…Super Bowl tickets can’t comp that but it’s a start,” Jackson said.

In 2015, Delancey formed his own charity to allow injured veterans to experience a variety of recreational activities in a safe and reflective environment.

‘‘I want to motivate fellow warriors to recover from their injuries as best they can and to never give up,” Delancy said. “Your Alive Day isn’t the day you almost died; it’s the day you chose to live.’’

The surprise was thanks to the NFL and the Wounded Warrior Project. Delancey says he cannot wait to be a part of the Super Bowl atmosphere.

“It’s an absolute dream, I’ve always wanted to go to a Super Bowl and knowing you’ll be a part of history,” Delancey said.

