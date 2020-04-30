Pinellas County lacrosse team organizes parade for seniors

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Celebrations honoring high school senior athletes have been happening across the area and, on Wednesday, players on the Osceola Fundamental High School lacrosse team decided it was their two seniors’ turn.

The team, with the exception of those seniors, traveled from the school to the home of Abe Byrne. His parents had to share the secret with him to get him to skip a day on the job.

However, the Workman family did their best to hide it from Sam – the other senior on the team. And yes, he was surprised.

“I was not expecting that at all,” he said. “I was catching on to something but I thought it was going to happen at night. I had no idea all of my teammates were going to show up. It was amazing.”

The commotion actually caught his attention when he was inside the house with his family.

“I was like, ‘I wonder what is going on outside,’ and I looked down and I saw a line of cars and I was like, ‘Oh my God! That is my entire team!’ you know and I am just so happy they could be there. I miss those guys so much. It has been a while since we have all seen each other,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic may have cut the season short but it did not cut the ties that transformed a team into a family.

“This is going to stay very close to my heart that all of my very close teammates could come out here today and support me,” said Sam. “I mean, you just don’t see that.”

Sam will attend the United States Naval Academy this year.

