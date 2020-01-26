PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant through the years

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant smiles to the crowd during a ceremony before Bryant’s last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kobe Bryant was a giant on the court as well as off.

Bryant and four others died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.

Below are some images from throughout his storied career.

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2013, file photo, Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers, top row center right, former NBA Houston Rockets basketball player Yao Ming, top row center left, and NBA Commissioner David Stern, bottom left pose with children during the NBA Cares Special Olympics Basketball Clinic ahead of a 2013-2014 NBA preseason game against the Golden State Warriors in Shanghai, China.

Vanessa Laine Bryant, left, and Kobe Bryant arrive at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Former Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant attends an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 122-101. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Former Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant talks with Rob Pelinka during an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 122-101. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Former Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant and Rob Pelinka listen to the national anthem prior to an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 122-101. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant attends an NCAA women’s college basketball game between Long Beach State and Oregon, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2094 in Long Beach, Calif. The Oregon won 81-45. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant acknowledges the crowd during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

CORRECTS THE SCORE TO 95 – Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, left, greets Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic after an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 108-95. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant attends an NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Patrick Soon-Shiong, left, talks with former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and Bryant’s daughter Gianna Bryant at an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, right, greets guard Danny Green after an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Kobe Bryant attends the LA premiere of “Just Mercy” at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

In this Dec. 1, 2015 file photo Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant smiles as he jogs to the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. The Retired NBA superstar has died in helicopter crash in Southern California, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2008 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) finishes off a dunk against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter of the basketball game in on Los Angeles. After two decades spent dazzling the world, Bryant will end his basketball career at home with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, April 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

FILE – In this June 7, 2009 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals, in Los Angeles. After two decades spent dazzling the world, Bryant will end his basketball career at home with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, April 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant speaks to fans after the last NBA basketball game of his career, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2011 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant, left, goes up for a dunk during the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, in Los Angeles. After two decades spent dazzling the world, Bryant will end his basketball career at home with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, April 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, left, talks to former teammate Derek Fisher after the last NBA basketball game of his career, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A fan signs a large banner congratulating Kobe Bryant before his last NBA basketball game, a contest against the Utah Jazz, outside Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, April 13, 2016. Many of Bryants fans – even some of the adults – have never known Los Angeles without him. Its a feeling theyre about to have to get used to as fans celebrate his final night as a Laker. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant waves to fans as he is taken out of the game in the closing seconds of the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul, left, and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant greet each other prior to an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 6, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant smiles to the crowd during a ceremony before Bryant’s last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant kisses his wife, Vanessa, after an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. Bryant scored 60 points in what he said is his final NBA game as the Lakers won 101-96. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

