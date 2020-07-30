TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A member of the Philadelphia Phillies’ coaching staff and one member of the home clubhouse staff has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the team.
On Thursday, the Phillies announced all activity at Citizens Bank Park has been canceled until further notice following yesterday’s testing results.
According to the team, no players tested positive during yesterday’s round of testing.
On June 23, the team said two more players and two additional staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, spiking the number of total members in the organization who have the virus to 12.
No other information has been released at this time.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Breonna Taylor featured on Oprah Magazine’s September cover
- 11-year-old boy with autism helps save grandmother after fall
- Phillies cancel all activity after 2 staff members test positive for coronavirus
- ‘Peeping Tom’ arrested for lurking outside windows in Town ‘n’ Country, deputies say
- LIVE: Hillsborough’s Emergency Policy Group discusses ongoing coronavirus response