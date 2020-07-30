Phillies cancel all activity after 2 staff members test positive for coronavirus

Members of the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies join the grounds crew at Citizens Bank Park to help put the tarp on the field several hours before a scheduled baseball game in Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A sudden burst of wind sent the tarp flapping, and players rushed in to help weigh it down. (AP Photo/Rob Maaddi)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A member of the Philadelphia Phillies’ coaching staff and one member of the home clubhouse staff has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the team.

On Thursday, the Phillies announced all activity at Citizens Bank Park has been canceled until further notice following yesterday’s testing results.

According to the team, no players tested positive during yesterday’s round of testing.

On June 23, the team said two more players and two additional staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, spiking the number of total members in the organization who have the virus to 12.

No other information has been released at this time.

