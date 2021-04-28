Phil Mickelson participates in Pro-Am ahead of Valspar Championship

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A collection of professional and amateur golfers participated in the Valspar Championship Pro-Am on Wednesday.

The starting lineup could not have been more appealing with both Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson teeing off at 6:50 in the morning. While the fans were not invited to this event, you can bet they will be following those two golfers around the course when the tournament begins on Thursday.

Mickelson will tee off at 8:01 in the morning on the 10th hole with Patrick Reed and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Johnson will tee off at 1:11 in the afternoon on the first hole with Justin Thomas and Joaquin Niemann.